Edgardo Navarro, who suffered an eye injury as a result of a heavy-handed police response to Chilean protests last year, poses for a photo outside his home in Santiago on 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Photojournalist Nicol Kramm, who was blinded in one eye as a result of a heavy-handed police response to protests in Chile last year, is interviewed by Efe on 28 May 2020 in Santiago. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Felipe Elíseo, who was left virtually blinded in one eye as a result of a heavy-handed police response to Chilean protests last year, is interviewed by Efe on 26 May 2020 in Santiago. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Nicol has not been to a check-up for her injured left eye since March, roughly the same amount of time that Albano has gone without medical care. Felipe has been a bit more fortunate and last week was able to see his prosthetist for the first time in just over two months.

All three were left virtually blinded in one eye after being struck by pellets and tear gas fired by Chilean security forces late last year, when violent protests against cost-of-living increases and inequality left 30 dead and shook the foundations of what had been regarded as Latin America's most stable country.