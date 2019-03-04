The portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen as bus stewardesses pose for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China has accused two Canadian citizens of stealing state secrets just days after Canada said it would proceed with an extradition hearing at the behest of the United States for a top executive of Chinese mobile technology manufacturer Huawei, who was detained in Vancouver, officials said Monday.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who now works at the International Crisis Group, a think tank, gathered intelligence in China with the aid of businessman Michael Spavor, another Canadian detained in the Asian superpower, Chinese state news Xinhua said citing unnamed officials.