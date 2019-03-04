China has accused two Canadian citizens of stealing state secrets just days after Canada said it would proceed with an extradition hearing at the behest of the United States for a top executive of Chinese mobile technology manufacturer Huawei, who was detained in Vancouver, officials said Monday.
Former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who now works at the International Crisis Group, a think tank, gathered intelligence in China with the aid of businessman Michael Spavor, another Canadian detained in the Asian superpower, Chinese state news Xinhua said citing unnamed officials.