(FILE) - A handout image made available by INTERPOL showing Meng Hongwei, Chinese President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia. EPA-EFE FILE/INTERPOL / HANDOUT

China has detained and accused a former president of Interpol of accepting bribes, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

Interpol said on Sunday that China's Meng Hongwei, whose family had reported him missing after he traveled to China on Sep. 25, had resigned from his position as the body's president with immediate effect.