Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday accused the United States of pushing the two countries “to the brink of a new Cold War”.
China accuses US of bringing relations to brink of new cold war
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he speaks to reporters during an online press conference in Beijing, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Reporters wait for an online press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he speaks to reporters during an online press conference in Beijing, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Reporters wearing protective face masks listen to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as he speaks during an online press conference in Beijing, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday accused the United States of pushing the two countries “to the brink of a new Cold War”.