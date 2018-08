US President Donald J. Trump attends a meeting on a grant for a support program for drug-free communities, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Thursday accused the United States of distorting reality after the US president accused Beijing of hampering the progress of North Korea's denuclearization.

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that progress had been made with North Korea despite their stalled bilateral talks, for which he blamed China and the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.