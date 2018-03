Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven Park during a haze day in Beijing, China, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China has met its target of reduced carbon emissions, set for 2020, ahead of schedule, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

China's special representative on climate change, Xie Zhenhua, attributed the success largely to a pioneering emissions trading system initiated in 2011.