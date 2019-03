China has on Saturday acknowledged it had encountered difficulties grating visa to representatives of Venezuela's self-declared interim president for an annual Inter-American Development Bank meeting that was scheduled to take place in Chengdu.

The IDB, one of the largest lenders in the Americas, postponed the meeting altogether and said it would reschedule within 30 days, although it fell short of giving a concrete reason. It had been scheduled to go ahead on Mar. 28-31.