Its intake has not caused any deaths or even a bad hangover, but the popular Chinese liquor 'June 4' has probably become one of the world's most dangerous liquors with its creators having been sentenced to jail.

Why? Because Chinese activists Chen Bing, Fu Haiku, Zhang Junyong and Luo Fuyu had the idea of creating baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor) commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre, a dark episode in the nation's history which is censored systematically by the Beijing government.