Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with his counterparts Khawaja Muhammad Asif from Pakistan and Salahuddin Rabbani from Afghanistan (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 26 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani speaks during a press conference with his counterparts Wang Yi from China and Khawaja Muhammad Asif from Pakistan (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 26 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during a press conference with his counterparts Wang Yi from China and and Salahuddin Rabbani from Afghanistan (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 26 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) with his counterparts Khawaja Muhammad Asif (R) from Pakistan and Salahuddin Rabbani from Afghanistan (L) pose for photos after their joint press conference at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 26 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China, Afghanistan and Pakistan Tuesday launched cooperative mechanisms to promote peace in Afghanistan and economic development in the region.

China and Pakistan are looking into the inclusion of Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an economic platform and a collection of infrastructure and transport projects valued at nearly $57 billion, said China's foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference, joined by the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan.