As African leaders arrived in Beijing on Sunday to participate in the 7th summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China is seeking to consolidate its influence in Africa, where it has invested and given loans for projects worth billions of dollars, by seeking greater political and military cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the summit on Monday, attended by a number of heads of state from Africa and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and is expected to announce a package worth billions of dollars in loans, aid and investments in different areas.