China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (L) before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 2, 2018. Mbasogo is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI

Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 2, 2018. Aziz is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG

Senegal's President Macky Sall (C) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping (not seen) during their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 2, 2018. Sall is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) attend their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 2, 2018. Guterres is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG

Senegal's President Macky Sall (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping (R) before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 2, 2018. Sall is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI

As African leaders arrived in Beijing on Sunday to participate in the 7th summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China is seeking to consolidate its influence in Africa, where it has invested and given loans for projects worth billions of dollars, by seeking greater political and military cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the summit on Monday, attended by a number of heads of state from Africa and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and is expected to announce a package worth billions of dollars in loans, aid and investments in different areas.