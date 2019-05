A factory run by company DE&E where robots are used to manufacture household appliances in the city of Hangzhou, China, May 30, 2019. EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

Robots are revolutionizing production chains in China, a country that plans to increase industrial automation tenfold over the next five years.

In a household appliance factory in the city of Hangzhou, in the east of the Asian nation, the changes are evident at every stage of production.