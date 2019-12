US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a White House summit on child care and paid family leave in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

China and the United States have reached a partial agreement to mitigate the trade conflict facing both powers since last year.

China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Friday at a press conference the two sides have reached a first phase agreement that addresses issues including technology transfer, intellectual property, trade expansion and the establishment of mechanisms for dispute resolution.