Workers move bags of soybean meal at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/XU CONGJUN CHINA OUT

A worker moves bags of soybean meal at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/XU CONGJUN CHINA OUT

Trucks transport containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YU FANGPING CHINA OUT

Border guards work at a container port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YU FANGPING CHINA OUT

China announced Wednesday fresh import tariff of 25 percent on a total of 106 American products, including soya, automobiles and planes, worth $50 billion.

China's commerce ministry announced the new tariffs - without specifying the date they will come into effect - in response to duties imposed by United States president Donald Trump on imports from China.