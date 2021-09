Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he speaks to reporters during an online press conference, in Beijing, China, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The foreign minister of China announced a donation of $31 million in cereals and Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, while also warning of the danger of terrorist groups escaping from Central Asia and infiltrating neighboring countries, Chinese state owned Xinhua agency reported Thursday.

Wang Yi on Wednesday held an online meeting - chaired by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi - with his counterparts from all countries neighboring Afghanistan, namely Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.