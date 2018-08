China's President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the CPC (Communist Party of China) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

The central committee of the Communist Party of China has announced measures to punish anyone spreading political rumors and crack down on negligent officials, state-owned Xinhua agency reported Tuesday.

The measures were part of the revised regulations on CPC disciplinary actions adopted on Sunday.