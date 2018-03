Xiao Jie, China's Minister of Finance, gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's local governments will only be able to finance themselves through bond issuances in the fixed market, the finance minister announced Wednesday.

The measure was announced by Xiao Jie at a press conference and is part of an initiative to strengthen control over local government debt to reduce systemic debt risks.