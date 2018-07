A general view of containers at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A view of whiskey bottles imported from the US in a market in Beijing, China, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China announced Friday that it has imposed retaliatory measures on imports from the United States after the US slapped $34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods.

In a press conference in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced the imposition of these measures without giving details about their proportion nor the number of products affected.