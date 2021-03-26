British lawyer Geoffrey Nice is seen on a TV screen in The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 12, 2002. EPA-EFE FILE/ANP/KOEN SUYK/jdn/sr

China's foreign ministry on Friday announced sanctions against nine United Kingdom individuals and four entities in response to those imposed by London on Beijing earlier this week over alleged human rights violations in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative members of parliament Tom Tugendhat, Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien and Tim Loughton, two members of the House of Lords, David Alton and Helena Kennedy QC, barrister Geoffrey Nice QC and Newcastle University Uighur expert Jo Smith Finley were the individuals named in the Chinese foreign ministry announcement. EFE-EPA