A handout photo made available by foreign ministry office shows U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman talking with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun (not pictured) during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Foreign Ministry office/HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Wilbur Louis Ross, US Secretary of Commerce, addresses a press conference during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

China has announced sanctions on six US individuals and one entity in retaliation to those imposed by Washington earlier this month on seven Chinese officials for allegedly undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong, two days before the visit of the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to the country.

In a statement issued late Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that sanctions will be imposed on former US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, US-China Economic and Security Review Commission chair Carolyn Bartholomew, former staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Jonathan Stivers, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs' Kim DoYun, International Republican Institute senior program manager Adam King, and Human Rights Watch China director Sophie Richardson.