Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong (L) look on as US President Donald Trump (2-R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-L) sign a document during their historic summit, at the Capella hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) depart after a signing ceremony during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM/THE STRAITS TIMES/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

China on Tuesday said the United States and North Korea are creating a new history after the unprecedented summit between the leaders of the two countries in Singapore.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference that the direct dialogue between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at the summit was a good sign, adding that the two countries were creating a new history, which China welcomed.