Newly elected Defense Minister Wei Fenghe claps at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Delegates clap as Wang Yi (C) is elected as Foreign Minister at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Newly elected Vice Premiers Sun Chunlan (L) and Liu He (R) attend the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Newly elected Vice Premiers (L-R) Hu Chunhua, Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan and Liu He prepare to an oath to the constitution at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Newly elected Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attends the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) watch their ballots before vote at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Newly elected Vice Premiers and State Councilors bow at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's National People's Congress Monday approved the appointment of four new vice premiers and five State Counselors, including two re-appointments, at its seventh plenary meeting.

Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua and Liu He were appointed vice premiers on Monday.