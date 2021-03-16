China has given an emergency use approval for a new Covid-19 vaccine, local media reported on Tuesday.
The recombinant protein subunit vaccine is the first of its kind to be authorized for clinical use in the Asian country. EFE-EPA
A nurse prepares a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine developed in China, 22 February, 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes
China has given an emergency use approval for a new Covid-19 vaccine, local media reported on Tuesday.
The recombinant protein subunit vaccine is the first of its kind to be authorized for clinical use in the Asian country. EFE-EPA