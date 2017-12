The West Kowloon Terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link stands under construction in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BILLY H.C. KWOK / POOL

Counters for the Hong Kong immigration channels stand under construction at the West Kowloon Terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BILLY H.C. KWOK / POOL

The National People's Congress of China approved the building of Chinese security controls at Hong Kong's first bullet train station, the state news agency Xinhua reported Thursday.

Hong Kong opponents of the plan consider the mainland decision to build checkpoints in their high-speed train stations as another example of Beijing's interference in its territory, a Special Administrative Region of China.