The National Medical Products Administration of China has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac, the company said Saturday in a statement.
Beijing (China), 24/09/2020.- A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media visiting in Beijing, China, 24 September 2020. Sinovac is a Chinese vaccine maker that is developing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate called CoronaVac. EFE/EPA/WU HONG
