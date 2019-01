Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders retreat at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov 18 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Canada’s prime minister on Monday condemned a death sentence handed down in China against a Canadian citizen, saying it was arbitrarily applied.

"It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply the death penalty,” Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Monday.