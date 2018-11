Argentine President Mauricio Macri (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAMIR SAGOLJ / POOL

China and Argentina are set to sign about 30 agreements during the Chinese president's upcoming visit to the South American country for the G20 summit, the Argentinian ambassador in Beijing said on Thursday.

The summit of the 20 major economies will be held between Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires and Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to meet his Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Macri.