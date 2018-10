A handout image made available by Interpol showing Meng Hongwei, Chinese President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/FILE/INTERPOL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Beijing, Oct. 19 (efe-epa). - China announced on Friday it has arrested a former vice minister of finance over allegations of bribery.

Zhang Shaochun's arrest follows months of probe against him as part of an anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping after he took office in 2013.