Muslims arrive for prayer at the Niujie Mosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Beijing, China, Jun. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Muslims pray at the Niujie Mosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Beijing, China, Jun. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Mosques in China have started to implement an edict by an Islamic association, linked to the Communist Party of China, that had asked them to display the national flag prominently, reported official daily Global Times Monday.

The edict by the China Islamic Association over the weekend also asked Islamic leaders to "study the Chinese Constitution, socialist core values and traditional classical Chinese culture."