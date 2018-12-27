Chinese authorities have asked universities in the country to report before Dec. 31 illegal gene-manipulation experiments carried out in the last five years, the official Global Times reported Thursday.
The notice, issued by the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Education, is the latest response by Beijing to the controversy triggered by Chinese scientist He Jiankui's revelation on Nov. 26 that he had created the world's first genetically-modified babies, allegedly resistant to HIV infection.