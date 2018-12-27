Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui (C) defends his work during a panel discussion at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Chinese authorities have asked universities in the country to report before Dec. 31 illegal gene-manipulation experiments carried out in the last five years, the official Global Times reported Thursday.

The notice, issued by the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Education, is the latest response by Beijing to the controversy triggered by Chinese scientist He Jiankui's revelation on Nov. 26 that he had created the world's first genetically-modified babies, allegedly resistant to HIV infection.