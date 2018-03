North Korean cheering squad members arrive at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea after attending the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Paju near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL / POOL

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, exits a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2018, to return to Pyongyang after a three-day visit to South Korea to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics and meet President Moon Jae-in and other South Korean officials. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 02, 2018, to present South Korea's squad for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics that run from 09 to 18 March. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Friday asked the United States and North Korea to lower the level of their demands and urged them to engage in direct talks and take small steps toward denuclearization.

The Chinese government welcomed recent developments in the region, including South Korea's announcement that it would send a high-level representative to North Korea to continue deepening the rapprochement between both countries.