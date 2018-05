A Chinese national flag flies in front of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

China on Friday asked the United States to stop interfering in the diplomatic contacts that Beijing has initiated so that governments allied with Taiwan break ties with the island.

"We don't know why the US is now obstructing when other countries want to recognize the One China principle and normalize relations with China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a press briefing.