Chinese delegate Wang Shouwen (L), vice minister of commerce for South Korea Kim Young-sam (C) and Japanese deputy foreign affairs minister Kazuyuki Yamazaki (R) meet for negotiations on a tripartite free trade agreement in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China on Thursday urged the United States to complain to the World Trade Organization instead of accusing Beijing of illegal practices.

Reiterating the country's commitment to WTO regulations, China's vice minister of commerce Wang Shouwen said in a press conference that if Washington was sure about the alleged violations, they should complain to the WTO.