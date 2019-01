Chinese Vice-Foreign Affairs Minister Le Yucheng arrives at the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of China by Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov.6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A Chinese court has sentenced a human rights defender to two years in prison on charges of inciting subversion of state power, nonprofit Amnesty International said on Monday.

The rights group in a statement said the Intermediate People's Court of Zhuhai City in southern China announced the verdict against Zhen Jianghua, the executive director of online platform Human Rights Campaign in China, on Dec.28.