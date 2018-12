A file picture dated Aug. 17, 2008 shows former president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Juan Antonio Samaranch in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch holds the press conference during the IOC session in Budapest, Hungary, Jun. 18, 1995. EPA-EFE FILE/ATTILA KISBENEDEK

China awarded Tuesday a posthumous medal to the Spanish former president of the International Olympic Committee for his contribution to the country’s reform process and economic opening.

Juan Antonio Samaranch (1920-2010) was honored for promoting the Olympics in China, the authorities announced during a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing attended by President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and other members of the Communist Party.