French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) and his wife Brigitte (L) welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) as they arrive for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France, Mar.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER/POOL MAXPPP OUT

The China-backed new international media order poses threat to the world press freedom, a Paris-headquartered global media watchdog has warned, amid the Chinese president's trip to France on the final stage of his Europe tour.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its report titled "China's Pursuit of a New World Media Order", says that Beijing has been working to control information outside its borders for the last decade and posing "a threat to press freedom throughout the world".