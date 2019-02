Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace of Miraflores, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

China has backed multinational efforts in finding a solution to an ongoing power tussle in Venezuela, insisting that only a peaceful dialogue would solve the crisis in the South American country.

"Venezuela's affairs should be resolved by its people within the framework of the constitution and the law through peaceful dialogue and political channels," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement late Friday.