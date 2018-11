(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE file/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) - (COMPOSITE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. HE STRAITS TIMES / SPH

China on Friday said it supports a proposed second summit between the president of the United States and the North Korean leader after US vice-president Mike Pence announced the two would meet next year.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Beijing had always supported engagements and contacts between the US and North Korea to securer peace on the Korean peninsula.