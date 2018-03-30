South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) holds talks with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (L) at his office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Beijing hopes an upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in, and another one between Kim and United States president Donald Trump will yield significant results, China's top diplomat said in Seoul on Friday.

Chinese State Councilor, Yang Jiechi, said during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, that China backs the planned inter-Korean summit - to be held on April 27 - and a summit between Trump and Kim, possibly in May, and believes they would help ease tension on the Korean Peninsula.