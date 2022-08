A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Information Ministry shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) arriving at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Nazri Rapaai / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A resident watches a news about the expected visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

China has banned the import of over 100 food and agricultural products from Taiwan amid the ongoing tensions over reports of the speaker of United States' House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, planning to visit the island on Tuesday night.

Late on Monday, the General Administration of Customs China released an updated list of Taiwanese companies whose products would be banned immediately, alleging that they violated "important regulations," without specifying the details.