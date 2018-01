Petrol tankers queue up to transport crude oil at an oil refining plant in the Huangdao Economic Technological Development Zone of Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong province, May 18, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

North Korean and Chinese flags fly on a mast of a boat in a Chinese shipyard along the Yalu River bordering North Korea near the town of Sinuiju, in the Hailong village of Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, Apr. 7, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Saturday implemented a ban on exports of steel and other metals to North Korea and placed limits on the supply of crude oil and petroleum products to the country, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the Ministry of Commerce announced a complete ban on the sale of iron, steel and other metals, industrial machinery and transport vehicles to North Korea.