Tibetan monks gather to debate scriptures on the grounds of the Ganden Sumtseling Monastery, otherwise known as the Songzanling temple in Shangri-la Yunnan Province, China, Apr 9, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China Director at Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson delivers remarks during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, USA, Sep 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A county in Qinghai province in western China, which is adjacent to the Tibetan Autonomous Region, has banned Tibetan children from attending informal classes at local monasteries, Human Rights Watch reported on Wednesday.

The ban, officially published last month, "violates a long list of basic rights, from education to cultural life," said HRW China Director, Sophie Richardson.