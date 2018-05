Water of the Yellow River surges in Xiaolangdi Reservoir of central Chinas Henan Province to flush away sand on the riverbed, Thursday, Jun 30, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/Zhang Xiaoli

A picture made available on Apr 2, 2011 of tourists standing on rocks in the Yellow River during a sandstorm in Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu province, Apr 1, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/CHENMZ **CHINA OUT**

A ban on tourism at the source of the Yellow River was in place on Monday after Chinese authorities announced that they will prohibit entry of tourists to the nature reserve due to the negative environmental impact of increasing footfall.

State news agency Xinhua reported the official ban at the site late Sunday.