Members of China's People's Liberation Army salute as delegates leave after the fourth plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A general view of the fourth plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosts the opening of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese Vice-premier Wang Yang, 63, was elected Wednesday as the new chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, similar to the upper house, beginning changes among senior government officials for the next five years.

Wang replaced Yu Zhengsheng, 72, whom he had already substituted as the "number four" in the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party during the 19th Party Congress in October last year.