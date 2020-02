A South Korean person (C), who was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, arrives at the National Medical Center after showing suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus, in Seoul, South Korea, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean evacuee from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, arrive at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The Chinese government has begun its repatriation of citizens stranded overseas and unable to return to the locked-down city of Wuhan in Hubei province because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday night, two flights were sent by the Chinese government to return 199 Hubei residents home from Bangkok, Thailand, and Kota Kinabalu, on Malaysia’s Borneo island, two popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, the state Xinhua news agency reported Saturday. EFE-EPA