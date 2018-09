Signage stands outside of the ABC building in Sydney, Australia, on Mar. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Paul Miller

China's internet regulation authority confirmed on Monday that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's website has been blocked for flouting national laws.

"China's internet is fully open. We welcome internet enterprises from all over the world to provide good information to the netizens of China," the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement to the ABC.