The Chinese city of Heihe is seen beyond the Amur River as a man walks past a sculpture of a border guard with a dog at an embankment of Russian city Blagoveshchensk on the border between Russia and China in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, Nov 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

China used dynamite on a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) section of the Amur River, bordering Russia, to break up the ice sheets covering it and avoid accidents when it melts, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

CCTV showed footage of the operation, in which small chain explosions caused to ice to fly up into the air.