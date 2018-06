Bolivia's President Evo Morales (2-R) speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Bolivia's President Evo Morales (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) walk past People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guards during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) gestures to Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Bolivia and China agreed to establish a strategic partnership and signed several other agreements on Tuesday in Beijing, including the opening up of the Chinese market to Bolivian products like quinoa and coffee.

Apart from the strategic partnership pact, visiting Bolivian President Evo Morales and Chinese President Xi Jinping also signed six other agreements on financial, cultural, commercial and infrastructure cooperation, following a nearly two-hour meeting at the Great Hall of the People.