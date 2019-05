Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao attends a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORENCE LO/POOL

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends a meeting with Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2019. EPA/FLORENCE LO/POOL

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORENCE LO/POOL

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao attends a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORENCE LO/ POOL

The vice presidents of China and Brazil presided here Thursday over the fifth gathering of the Sino-Brazilian High-Level Commission (Cosban), in which the two countries agreed to boost trade and bolster cooperation in all areas.

The minutes of the meeting, to which EFE obtained access, said Wang Qishan and Hamilton Mourao "positively valued recent progress" in the bilateral relationship and discussed preparations for a new 10-year plan governing the nations' ties for the 2022-2031 period.