US Vice President Mike Pence listens to US President Donald J. Trump talk about pending Hurricane Florence and the impact of the people on the east coast during a briefing in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Sep 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TASOS KATOPODIS

China Friday said that fresh accusations of political interference in the United States were unjustified and ridiculous, and urged the administration of US President Donald Trump to put an end to rumors and stop slandering the Chinese government.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was responding to the rhetoric used by US Vice-President Mike Pence in his speech Thursday in which he criticized China's political, economic and military actions, and his allegations that it was interfering with next month's legislative elections in the US to undermine support for Trump.