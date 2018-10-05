China Friday said that fresh accusations of political interference in the United States were unjustified and ridiculous, and urged the administration of US President Donald Trump to put an end to rumors and stop slandering the Chinese government.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was responding to the rhetoric used by US Vice-President Mike Pence in his speech Thursday in which he criticized China's political, economic and military actions, and his allegations that it was interfering with next month's legislative elections in the US to undermine support for Trump.