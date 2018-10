Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

The foreign minister of China on Monday urged the United States Secretary of State to favor bilateral cooperation over conflict, according to Chinese state media.

During a meeting between Wang Yi and Mike Pompeo in Beijing, the former accused the US of escalating the trade conflict with China, the People's Daily reported.